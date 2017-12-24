Firefighters come to the aid of 200kg patient

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: It took a combined strength of seven firefighters to carry a 200kg patient from the first floor of a house here to a waiting lorry to ferry him to the hospital yesterday morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sibu station chief Abdul Mutalif Jaafar said the rescue team had to lift the overweight 28-year-old man in a bed sheet all the way to the lorry waiting downstairs.

The operation lasted slightly more than an hour, he added.

In relating the special service rendered, Abdul Mutalif recalled immediately upon receiving a distress call at 11.22am on Saturday, a seven-man team comprising five firemen and a fire rescue tender (FRT) from Sibu station, assisted by two more fire men and a lorry from Sungai Merah station rushed to the house in Lanang Road, where the man was staying.

“When the firemen arrived at the scene, the patient was lying down on the floor. The rescue team then made use of a bed sheet to carry the patient from the first floor of the house, where he is staying, to the lorry to send him to the hospital,” he disclosed.

Abdul Mutalif revealed this to reporters after Bomba Sibu station’s appreciation night last night.

For the record, this was not the first of such incident here as rescue workers comprised firemen and Civil Defence Force (APM) helped move an obese man, weighing more than 250kg, to hospital in September last year.