GE14: SUPP gets full backing from Barisan Nasional Sarawak

KUCHING: State Barisan Nasional (BN) will be fully behind Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) as the ruling coalition faces the 14th general election (GE14).

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is BN Sarawak chairman, stresses that there is no point entertaining internal squabbles that could put unity at stake.

“We will support SUPP – there is no need to quarrel. People can come back (to SUPP),” he spoke before the closing of SUPP’s triennial delegates conference (TDC) by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak at the party’s headquarters here yesterday.

There was no mention of a political party when Abang Johari said the leaders who had parted ways with SUPP could always return to the BN component party.

“Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) experiences this too. This is politics – sometimes they (some leaders) ran away, but came back eventually.

“So come back if you heart is for the people and not for

personal gain. You should come back – after all our home is Malaysia and Sarawak,” said Abang Johari, who is also PBB president.

He then stressed that SUPP alongside BN must strive to reclaim the lost parliamentary constituencies in the coming polls.

“I wish SUPP all the best and together, we must get back these seats.”

In the parliamentary election of 2013, BN-SUPP lost Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Sarikei, Sibu and Lanang to Democratic Action Party (DAP), and Miri to Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Earlier, Abang Johari congratulated SUPP for its peaceful and successful TDC that did not see any internal dispute.

“This indicates that SUPP aims to survive and fight for Sarawak,” he said.

According to him, SUPP could strengthen itself further towards restoring its glorious days.

“We want to get back more seats in GE14. Once you’re united, you can develop our state.”

For the record, all the parliamentary seats that BN Sarawak lost to the opposition in 2013 were those contested by SUPP.

The exception was Serian, which was won by Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot, who is also SUPP deputy president.