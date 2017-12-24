Jakar Internet centre committee members all re-elected

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SARIKEI: All 1Malaysia Internet Centre (PI1M) Jakar committee members retained their respective positions during the recent annual general meeting.

Councillor Setia Ungok was retained as chairman, while Tuai Rumah Keli Angai is deputy chairman, Rambai Bandang is secretary, and Tuai Rumah Bickson Nanggar Ekek is treasurer.

In his brief speech, Setia congratulated the committee members on retaining their respective positions for another term and thanked them for giving him the mandate to lead them for another two years.

He appealed for continued cooperation to ensure that PI1M Jakar would achieve its main objective of teaching rural folk information technology skills.

He advised the committee members to promote PI1M to longhouse folk and encourage them to utilise the facilities for education, job applications, tertiary education applications, and learning IT.

Also in the 2018-2019 committee are assistant secretary Liwati Limbang; assistant treasurer Shila Usan; and publicity officers Tuai Rumah Nanang Undong (Merudu-Baji), Tuai Rumah Ingkas Bran (Sungai Paoh), Tuai Rumah Jawi Singki (Bulat), Tuai Rumah Austin Chali Serani (Bayong-Gerug), Tuai Rumah Jambing Tingi (Sare-Ulu Paoh), and Tuai Rumah Undol Jana (Sebangkoi).

Retained as members of the Special Bureau are Tuai Rumah Ibik Ali, Tuai Rumah Robert Igo, Tuai Rumah Mawa Anding, Tuai Rumah John Assan, Tuai Rumah Musit Merom, Tuai Rumah Man Sulang, Tuai Rumah Sigan Kiam and Tuai Rumah Papit Brandi.

The women’s bureau office-bearers are Tuai Rumah Stie Ubong, Tuai Rumah Rabeling Geruun, Tuai Rumah Adeline Ligi, and Tuai Rumah Angelessa Johnnie.

Tuai Rumah Garai Chugat and Tuai Rumah Anthony Suding were retained as public address system technician and master of ceremonies, while Penghulu Kasa Tuba and Penghulu Bidai Gisang are advisor 1 and 2, respectively.