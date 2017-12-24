Najib reiterates commitment to restore Sarawak’s rights under MA63

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has reiterated his commitment to restore Sarawak’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“If we have deliberately and inadvertently taken what were yours (belong to Sarawak), we will return them.

“We are willing to return what are yours under the MA63 because I believe that to be a stronger Malaysia, you must recognise the rights of the people in Sarawak,” he said at the closing of Sarawak United people’s Party (SUPP) triennial delegates conference (TDC) here yesterday.

Najib, however, warned there is a red line not to cross – no talks of secession from Malaysia and Sarawakians must support Barisan Nasional (BN).

“If you support BN why should I not be giving you more rights? It is good for the country.

“Aside from that, I can live a happy life. If I go to Sarawak, the people of Sarawak will receive me and give me the 31 parliamentary seats.

“If BN delivers in Sarawak, why should I complain? I should be a happy Prime Minister,” he said.

Najib also said unlike the ‘93-year-old man,’ he would not detain anybody under the internal security act (ISA) for raising the MA63.

He said some Sabah politicians, including Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, were detained under the ISA for bringing up the MA63 issue.

“Datuk Dr Sim (Kui Hian) had raised the MA63, but I did not put him in ISA. In fact, there is no ISA,” he added.

Taking a swipe at former prime minister, Tun Dr Nahathir Mohammad, he said that the ‘93-year-old man’ had detained those who spoke about MA63 before because he wanted to have all the powers in his own hands.

“Unlike him, I don’t need the powers in one man. He took the power from here, from there and even SESCO he wanted to take.

“Why? That is Mahathirism. He wanted to have all the powers in his own hands,” he said.

Najib said now the 93-year-old man wanted to come back, offering himself to become Prime Minister again.

“Does it make sense for a 93-year-old man to come back and become Prime Minister again? Even Zimbabwe does not use a 93-year-old man anymore.

“Because we want to move forward, we cannot have somebody of the past to lead the government of the future, for the future. We need new ideas,” he said.