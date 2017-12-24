Number of flood victims drops

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: State Disaster Management Department secretariat reported that the number of families affected by flood in the State has dropped by 50 per cent to 20 families or 64 people at 4pm yesterday compared to 41 families or 124 people the day before.

At the same time, one flood evacuation centre at Dewan Masyarakat Ukong, Limbang which opened on Dec 21 was closed yesterday when evacuees returned home. Three other centres at Dewan Sukan Tatau, Balai Raya Sebauh and SK Menuang are still in operation.

The State Education Department reported that 34 schools are still affected by the flood compared to 39 previously, while the State Health Department revealed that 11 health clinics are still affected by flood compared to 12 clinics the day before.