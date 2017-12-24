Revamped KR1M 2.0 stores to offer wider variety of essential items at cheaper prices

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Kedai Rakyat 1Malaysia (KR1M) will be relaunched early next year after undergoing some improvements.

According to Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) Datuk Henry Sum Agong, KPDNKK Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin will announce the full details on KR1M 2.0 soon.

“There would be some improvements to the KR1M outlets. I do hope the relaunch could be expedited as the store concept is meant to ease the people’s burden,” he told reporters after launching the Christmas Festive Season 2017 Goods Price Control Scheme at Emart Riam here yesterday.

However Henry, who is Limbang MP, said he had yet to confirm how many KR1M 2.0 outlets would be reopened in Sarawak.

“When come to the people’s welfare and interest, the government gives them the utmost priority.

“Therefore, the government will continue with the KR1M concept.”

The KR1M store concept was introduced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in June 2011, aimed at reducing the people’s burden from the rising cost of living.

Under the new 2.0 model, the store will offer customers items of daily needs that are not only cheaper, but also in a wider variety than it was before.

The KR1M 2.0 will also encourage better collaborations and open opportunities between government agencies, local manufacturers and operators.