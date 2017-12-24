Salang decries rumours of him declining re-nomination

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Julau MP Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum has dismissed rumours of him declining to be re-nominated for the seat as ‘sheer lies’.

The Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) secretary-general called those spreading the rumours ‘desperate’.

“It is the work of obviously certain desperate people. They have been going around telling, especially the longhouse chiefs, that I am giving way to former Pelagus assemblyman Larry Sng,” he said during a meet-the-people session at Rumah Jamu Acha, Sungai Rusa near Sarikei yesterday.

According to Salang, who is also 1Malaysia Sarawak Advisory Council (1MSAC) chairman, those lobbying for Sng had also invited longhouse chiefs for luncheons on the pretext Salang and a state assemblyman would be in attendance.

“This was another big lie to attract them to attend. Once they attended the gathering, they would be asked to sign a petition letter purportedly sanctioning Larry’s candidacy.

“The longhouse chief would be paid up to RM250 if they signed the petition to be handed over to the Prime Minister. I have personally seen the petition,” he said.

Salang vehemently condemned the move, pointing out that money politics would destroy the social fabric of the longhouse community.

“It is pathetic that some people believe our dignity and respect can be bought for such a sum.

“It is very sad that those intending to lead us are resorting to lies even before being elected,” he said.

Salang added the longhouse chiefs who had signed the petition were also doing future generations of Dayaks a great disservice.

“They will curse you for your actions as out of the total of 222 parliamentary seats, only nine belong to the Dayak community.

“We should in fact zealously protect what we already have to protect our rights and interests,” he said.

Salang also questioned whether a non-Dayak could really understand the concepts and problems affecting Native Customary Rights (NCR) land, pemakai menoa (territorial domain) and pulau galau (communal reserve forest).

“Will he be really committed over these complicated issues?” he asked.

“I hope Larry’s lobbyists will stop lying to the people and using harsh words against my supporters or resorting to money politics which can backfire. Let us participate cleanly in our democratic process.”

Salang has represented the rural seat of Julau since 1999.

During the event, Salang presented minor rural project grants totalling RM981,000 for Julau, Pakan, Sungai Rusa, and Bayong.