SCV to host open house on Christmas Day

KUCHING: The Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) is inviting families and their friends to its open house gathering this Christmas Day.

The event will take place at three of its attractions – the Bidayuh longhouse, Iban longhouse and Orang Ulu longhouse.

“It’s the perfect time to celebrate the joyful holiday season at SCV with special entrance rates from Dec 25 to Jan 1, 2018.

“Visitors can tour all the seven ethnic houses and watch the cultural shows at 11.30am and 4pm daily.

“It is also an opportunity to sample the scrumptious ethnic food of Sarawak offered by Budaya Restaurant at reasonable prices,” said a SCV spokesperson.

For more information on SCV promotion, contact 082-846108/846078 or email to scv4you@gmail.com.