Sendayan Group launches new houses at Bukit Penyau

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The Sendayan Group of Companies (Takecel Sdn Bhd) yesterday launched its new double-storey terrace and semi-detached houses on a hilly land in Bukit Penyau.

Sendayan Group managing director Lawrence Law Sie Hie officiated at the launch.

The housing estate will have 145 houses.

The double-storey terrace houses come in different sizes and prices from RM398,000 onwards.

The interior of the modern and stylish houses are designed to provide better ventilation and lighting.

A showhouse is open daily, including public holidays and weekends for public viewing from 9am until 6pm.

Bukit Penyau housing project is strategically and ideally located, with Farley Supermarket and schools in the vicinity.

Bukit Penyau Road, which is expected to be turned into a dual-carriageway in due time, is a convenient access road to Sibu Airport.