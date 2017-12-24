SUPP Youth defends Chief Minister LRT plan

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The new Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Youth chief Michael Tiang and Youth secretary-general Milton Foo have jumped to the defence of the chief minister with regard to the state’s Light Rail Transit (LRT) plan.

Both youth leaders said the Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) claim that the proposed LRT project would render Sarawak bankrupt only demonstrated that DAP itself had ‘long been bankrupt of love, support and ideas for Sarawak.’

“We all know that under the leadership of our chief minister (Datuk Patinggi) Abang Johari (Tun Openg), the Sarawak government together with all Sarawakians are working so hard to build a stronger Sarawak in terms of good governance, financial independence and a model state for unity.

“Instead, all DAP do is to utilise all their energy and minds to perdict how Sarawak will go bankrupt. All they put on the table are predictions on the failure of LRT project proposed by our chief minister.

“DAP is also killing Sarawakians’ passion and hopes to build a better Sarawak through our own efforts and ideas,” said Tiang and Foo in a recent joint statement.

They asked how many more times the DAP had to survive politically by depending on bankruptcy and doomsday theory.

“We prefer to refer to the real facts, instead of frivolous predictions, that Penang under DAP’s governance paid RM429 million consultant fees for roads and tunnels which have never been built. That’s what we call the real figure and real squandering of people’s money.”

According to the SUPP youth leaders, the LRT project proposed by Abang Johari is still at the planning stage and the state government has yet to pay the consultant fees.

“And DAP already claimed that Sarawak will go bankrupt,” said Tiang and Foo. They added it was DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s usual tactics to condemn whatever good effort or work by the state government.

“It is to incite hatred of the people against the government so that DAP can garner its political support especially during election time.

“Instead of seeing Sarawak moving forward in pace with the latest technology or advancement in par with the rest of the world, Chong wants Sarawak forever to be left behind.”