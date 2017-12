Warning of heavy rain, strong winds in several states

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Heavy rain with strong winds are expected to continue until tomorrow in several areas of Terengganu, Pahang, Sabah, Federal Territory of Labuan and Sarawak.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department in a statement yesterday said in Terengganu the affected areas are Kemaman district; Pahang (Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin districts); Sabah (Interior Division – Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Sipitang, Tenom, Keningau and Tambunan districts), West Coast, Kudat and Sandakan (Beluran district).

The same weather condition is also expected in Limbang division, Sarawak.

The department also issued a warning of heavy rain and strong winds during the same period for Kelantan; Terengganu (Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu, Hulu Terengganu, Marang and Dungun districts); Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Jerantut, Raub, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran and Bera districts); Sabah (Kinabatangan and Sandakan districts) and Miri in Sarawak. — Bernama