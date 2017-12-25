14 areas in Miri Division still flooded

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Fourteen areas in Marudi, Beluru and Subis in Miri Division are still affected by flood as of 4pm yesterday.

According to a daily report by State Disaster Management secretariat, the affected areas are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Long Panai, Kampung Long Panai, Kampung Narum, Kampung Long Ukok, Kampung Long Pahlo, Mulu, Long Patan in Batu Belah, Rh Ngelingkong Teraja, SMK Tutoh Apoh, SK Benawa, SK Penghulu Baya Malang, Kampung Long Maro, Kampung Lubok Amam, Kampung Long Tuyut and Kampung Bulau.

Meanwhile, the State Education Department reported that 31 schools were still affected by the flood involving 2,827 students and 450 teachers yesterday.

One flood evacuation centre at Dewan Masyarakat Ukong, Limbang has closed while three others – Dewan Sukan Tatau, Balai Raya Sebauh and SK Menuang are still in operation.

In a related development, the State Health Department reported that two polyclinics-KK Uma Sambop, Kapit and KK Kakus, Bintulu are not operating because of flood waters. Five other polyclinics, two in Bintulu and three in Miri are still affected by floods but are in operation.