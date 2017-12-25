Andrew Wong hopes RS1 get people’s support

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Rancangan Sibu 1 (RS1) chairman Datuk Andrew Wong hopes the people will support the five-year-development plan so that more of such plans could be implemented in the coming years.

“I hope there will be Rancangan Sibu 2.0 and Rancangan Sibu 3.0 after that to further develop the urban and rural areas of Sibu,” he stated in his address at the community programme in Rumah Juing Buntok, Pasir Mas on Friday night.

According to him, Rancangan Sibu is vital in bringing development to longhouses in the rural areas.

“We need one plan for us to inform the federal government of the needs of the rural folk.

“This is because many parties do not know the situation in the rural areas. So we have to present a plan to be forwarded to the federal government,” he pointed out.

RS1 is a five-year-development plan that will run from next year till 2022.

RS1 deputy chairman Andrew Shilling, Temenggong Stanley Geramong, Penghulu Jeffery Sut, Penghulu Richard Ampi, Penghulu Evelyn Holly Sebom, United People’s Party (UPP) potential candidate for Lanang parliamentary constituency Andrew Ting, Tuai Rumah Juing Buntok as well as 200 residents of Pasir Mas, Sungai Aup and Sungai Engkalat were among those present.

Andrew Shilling who also spoke hoped the Prime Minister and Chief Minister would give Andrew Wong the opportunity to be the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Sibu parliamentary seat in the coming 14th general election.

He said this is because Andrew Wong is the most qualified candidate, apart from being politically-matured, having vast experience and sincerity in serving the people.

“If he is nominated, I hope all parties will support him,” he said, adding that it would augur well for the future of Sibu.

Andrew Shilling also said many development projects had been provided by Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh for the people of Pasir Mas, Sungai Aup and Sungai Engkalat.

To show their appreciation, the people should continue to support BN in the coming election, he added.