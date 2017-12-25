Assurance for better future

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg gave his assurance that the government is taking all the necessary steps to ensure all the initiatives announced by him to transform Sarawak’s economy will take off the ground within the next two to five years.

He said he was confident that when the various digitalisation and other income generating initiatives had been implemented, Sarawak would be able to achieve higher Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth from the current four per cent to six per cent that Sarawak must attain if it were to become a developed state by 2030.

“I am duty-bound to share with you the economic direction that I am taking Sarawak to as your Chief Minister. We cannot develop our economy on an incremental basis anymore if we want to achieve developed status by the year 2030,” he added.

He said according to experts, the state’s GDP growth must be at least six per cent every year if it were to become a developed state.

“We have to somehow leapfrog from where we are now and I am strongly convinced that the digitalisation of the economy is the only way forward for Sarawak. For the past 11 months that I am in office I have announced many initiatives that are part of the transformation process,” he added.

The chief minister pointed out these included the provision of high speed Internet and digital infrastructure to allow fast transfer of data that is so vital for the creation of an ecosystem conducive for the birth and growth of digital economy.

“All of these initiatives will take some time to materialise but the government is taking all the necessary steps to ensure that they will take off the ground within the next two to five years,” he said in his Christmas and New Year 2018 message yesterday.

Abang Johari also took the opportunity to reiterate that as Chief Minister, he also has to look after the interest of other communities and other faiths, which was why the state government formed the Unit for Other Religions or Unifor that primarily looked after the interest and welfare of people of other religions besides Islam in Sarawak.

“This year I have allocated RM15 million to Unifor to assist other religions, religious bodies and organisations with their activities, build and repair houses of worship.

“I sincerely hope that with this financial assistance our non-Muslim friends will be able to complete what they have set out to do and have comfortable places of worship,” he said.

He stressed that religion has never been a big issue among the people in Sarawak because they respect one another’s religious belief and they always care not to touch on religious sensitivities.

He pointed out for a long time, Sarawakians be they Christians, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus or of other faiths have always strived to strengthen the friendship and brotherhood among themselves because there would be so much to lose if they were disunited and divided.

“The prelude to Christmas is always lively and colourful in churches, in Christian homes, in malls, shopping and commercial centres. There are brightly coloured Christmas trees, Christmas parades in the streets, prayer services in churches and Christians on their carolling rounds from homes to homes.

“In our beautiful Sarawak where we celebrate our diversity, Christmas is also an occasion for people of other faiths to share in the joy and happiness of the festivities with their Christian friends,” he said.

He also said Sarawakians take pride in the fact that other people have recognised them as a united people, as testified when the state’s capital Kuching was named as the first City of Unity in the country by the 1Malaysia Foundation in 2015.

“The recognition was given after some studies were made involving other cities in the country like Johor Baharu, Penang, Kuala Lumpur and others. They have only seen Kuching. They have not gone to Miri where other unique things happen. On Friday a church in Lutong would lend its carpark to Muslims attending Friday prayers at a neighbouring mosque and on Sunday the mosque lends its carpark to Christians attending Sunday services.

“And in Mukah you have Melanau Christian and Muslim families living under one roof without any issue at all. Where can you find this happening in other parts of Malaysia?” he said.

He wished Sarawakians in the state and abroad a Happy New Year 2018 and he called on them to pray for more successes to come next year.