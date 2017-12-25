Ba Kelalan residents overjoyed to see road project completed

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Road users and transporters plying the Ba Kelalan road received their Christmas gift early this year with the completion of the first phase of upgrading works on the 66km Long Luping-Long Semadoh-Ba Kelalan road.

According to a local transporter Singa Buas, it was the best Christmas gift he and the local people received this year.

“This is the best Christmas gift this year for the whole community in Long Semadoh and Ba Kelalan as finally we have a much improved road now. We have been crying to have a much better road all this while and finally we have our wish come true.

“For that, we would like to thank The Borneo Post for highlighting our plight and the government which has come to our assistance,” Singa told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He added that after the road had been levelled and properly graded, the contractor then surfaced the road with gravel so that it could be used during wet weather.

Another transporter Purait Gatum from Buduk Nur, Ba Kelalan, said the road was much better now compared to a few months ago.

“Now, even cars can be driven to the villages especially for those who are celebrating Christmas. People are happy to see works on the road are progressing well and actually this is what we’re looking for,” said Purait.

He said that some parts of the road still needed to be upgraded but was optimistic that the road would be completed soon.

“As it is still wet season, we are not bothered with some slow progress as we believe the contractor is going to fix it for us,” said Purait.

As for Singa Sakai, he thanked The Borneo Post and the relevant authorities which have come to their assistance.

When contacted, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Transportation Datu Safri Zainuddin said the upgrading works on the 75km Long Luping-Ba Kelalan Road would cost RM45 million.

The road, which was previously a logging road, was upgraded by the army under Jiwa Murni programme and was completed in 2013.

But adverse weather conditions, overloading and lack of maintenance had caused it to deteriorate so badly that the locals especially the transporters sent an SOS to the government, and the issue was reported widely by The Borneo Post.