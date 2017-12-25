CM says Sarawak has own mould for unity

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The state has its own mould in uniting its people despite differences in ethnicity and religion.

In pointing out this, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the mould and what is within is the recipe of the state’s unity and harmony.

“The bond and friendship enjoyed by everyone has been around all this while, and understanding towards each other has been very deep.

“This is the success of this mould, which within it is the ‘cake’. Put the right ingredients and equation and everyone wants to share it,” he said at the Christmas Open House celebration of Anglican Bishop of Sarawak and Brunei, the Right Reverend Danald Jute at his official residence at the Anglican Church of St Thomas.

Abang Johari later said in order to progress, unity of its people is the main pillar in order to move forward.

“I also would like to thank the federal government for understanding the differences of the way we deal things, especially involving religion here in Sarawak,” he said, adding he will continue the work of the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem in working out for a united Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Rev. Danald in his speech, said the Anglican Church has a long history in Sarawak, and thanked other religions who came to celebrate the auspicious day.

“We will continue to play our role as part for a better Sarawak, and will be behind the state government always,” he said.

Also present during the visit were Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, Rev. Danald’s wife Julita Jack Danald, Assistant Minister of Corporate Affairs Abdullah Saidol, Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang.