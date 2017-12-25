‘Dayak govt leaders open to input from NGOs, opposition’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Dayak leaders in the government are always ready to accommodate input from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and even the opposition in bringing about effective and inclusive development to the rakyat, particularly those in rural areas.

However, their input must be very practical and factual and not based on assumptions, political affiliations or emotions, Julau MP Datuk Joseph Salang said at a pre-Christmas gathering organised by Pemansang Dayak Julau branch, a non-governmental Dayak development and native rights oriented organisation in Julau on Friday.

It was also to launch the pro-tem branch of the NGO, which is one of its nine branches in the state.

Salang, who is also the chairman of 1Malaysia Sarawak Advisory Council (1MSAC), pointed out that it was impractical to hold debates or dialogues on the Internet.

“Just imagine we have 30 to 40 different chat-groups. With their combined members in the thousands, it is simply impossible for us all to read every message daily,” he said.

Pointing out that some were not serious in their dissertations and used the facility for very frivolous matters, he said he was not infuriated with people venting their opinions or anger in cyberspace.

“But there is one thing l would like to say to them, a lot had been done for the rural folk. By the same token, a lot too are still waiting to be done,” he said.

Taking the Julau parliamentary constituency as an example, he said it now has more tar-sealed roads, much better telecommunication link and more and more longhouses have water and power supply, besides having 43 primary schools.

“Of course there are big road projects delayed like the Entabai/Rantau Limau and the Entabai/Engkamop roads.

“I am equally concerned with the situation and had voiced my concern to the relevant authorities for action.

“We certainly need roads if more lands in the interiors are to be opened up for income-generating agricultural activities and for ease of communications,” he said.

Meanwhile, he advised the Dayak community to be prepared to learn from those who are more successful and better off.

“They must take the initiatives to improve themselves and not to be overly dependent on the government,” Salang added.

Pemansang Dayak president Baba Emperan said his NGO was basically to unite all the Dayaks, irrespective of their political beliefs and inclinations.

“We are free to follow our respective political beliefs but should not allow these to be a major stumbling block to our unity.

“Our community too should not be mere bystanders as the country progresses and prospers.

“We should benefit from the process and be involved in order to upgrade our income and socio-economic standing,” he added.

Pemansang Dayak Julau branch pro-tem chairman Semana Sawang and Pemanca Datuk Janggu Banyang were among the people attending the event.