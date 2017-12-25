Employers must understand parents with cancer-stricken children

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: ‘Kumpulan Ibu Bapa dan Sokongan Anak-Anak Kanser’ or KIDS, a cancer support group comprising parents of children suffering from cancer and receiving treatment at the Oncology Ward, Institute of Paediatrics, Kuala Lumpur Hospital, urged employers to be more understanding to situations facing employees with cancer-stricken children.

Its adviser, Associate Professor Dr Shukri Mohamed, said some parents were forced to quit their job as they could not give full commitment to their work.

“Employers have to understand the situation facing these parents. If possible, do not sack employees who have children with cancer,” he told Bernama after attending the KIDS Back to School programme here yesterday.

He said children with cancer needed moral support, as well as time, energy and money from their parents.

“There are parents who have to sleep in the hospital ward for months and cannot (go to) work, but they need money to pay for the treatment,” said Shukri, whose youngest child, 12-year-old Muhammad Syukur, has leukaemia.

Meanwhile, KIDS chairman Hamidah Tajudin said the programme was held to forge closer ties among families of cancer patients.

“Through this programme, KIDS hopes to boost the spirits of child cancer patients and show them that their lives are not confined to the (hospital) wards,” she said.

About 140 cancer patients were feted at the event which was also attended by Chairman of the Malaysian Artists and Celebrity Chamber of Commerce Diana Danielle.

The children were entertained by performances and also received contributions in the form of school bags and pocket money. Fourteen of them were awarded the KIDS Excellent Students Award. — Bernama