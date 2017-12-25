Firefighters rescue 200kg man who had nasty fall in bathroom

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: It took seven firefighters to carry a 200kg man out of his house during a special operation on Saturday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sibu station chief Abdul Mutalif Jaafar said the rescue team had to lift the 28-year-old man, who was wrapped in several layers of bed sheets, all the way down from the upper level of the house, before putting him on board a three-tonne lorry.

“The operation lasted slightly more than an hour,” he said.

Abdul Mutalif said upon receiving a distress call at 11.22am, the station despatched firefighters to the house at Lanang Road.

“When the firemen arrived at the scene, they saw the man was lying down on the floor,” he told reporters after Bomba Sibu’s appreciation night here on Saturday night.

It is learned that the overweight man is now hospitalised.

It was not the first of such operation here. In September last year, firefighters and members of the Civil Defence Force (APM) helped move a 33-year-old man, weighing more than 250kg, to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the man’s mother told reporters that her son had a nasty fall inside the bathroom on Saturday morning and could not get up because his left leg was swollen.

Family members helped him get up and took him out before calling the Bomba.

It is said that the man – the eldest of four siblings – had always struggled with weight issues.

His mother said when he was in Form 1, he weighed about 100kg. However, she also said her son had no serious illness and that the doctors had no answer to his condition.

“He only takes one meal a day, in the evening, and takes biscuits at other times.”

She also said her son, who has Form 5 qualification, could not find a job due to his weight.

“So, he stays at home looking after his younger sister’s children,” added the woman, who is from Bintangor and has been staying at the rented house over the past 27 years.