MAHB apologises for Christmas bunting with misspelling

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has apologised for an erroneous Christmas bunting with misspelled words – ‘Mary Christmas’ and ‘Happy New Years’ greetings – at Kota Bharu Airport of which photo has gone viral on social media.

MAHB, in a statement posted on its Facebook page yesterday, said the red bunting that featured the airport operator’s logo, was immediately removed upon discovering the error on Saturday night.

“We wish to assure you that this does not involve any other airport,” it said.

A photo of the bunting went viral on social media, resulting in criticism from netizens who were disappointed over the typo and grammatical error.

MAHB also thanked the public for their concern by highlighting the issue to them. “We extend our apologies, and wish you Merry Christmas and Happy New Year,” MAHB said. — Bernama