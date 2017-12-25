Missing man found dead at riverbank near Kpg Mang Besi

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SERIAN: A middle-aged man, who was reported missing on Friday, was found dead yesterday.

It is said that Bahet Ten, 55, left his house at Jalan Ensenggai around 4pm and went to the river near Kampung Mang Besi to set up fish traps.

According to his daughter Adeline Singgaii, family members conducted a search after her father did not return home later that day.

She lodged a police report when the search turned up empty.

She said her father was last seen wearing long black pants and a long-sleeved shirt.

Members of the search-and-recover (SAR) operation found the body at the riverbank at 12.53pm yesterday.

It is possible that Bahet slipped from the makeshift bamboo bridge after installing the fish traps and was then swept away by the strong currents.

Serian District police chief DSP Aswandi Anis confirmed the incident when contacted yesterday.

The SAR operation involved personnel from Serian Fire and Rescue station, district police, local People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) and the villagers.