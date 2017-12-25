MMEA rescues 8 stranded crewmen

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BINTULU: The crew members on board a vessel, which was left stranded at sea for five days due to severe storms, have been rescued by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) DM12 Bintulu.

It is reported that the Layar Mas 290, which held eight crewmen – all locals, encountered engine failure.

“On Dec 19, the vessel encountered engine failure and was drifted away in the rough sea to the location where it stranded,” said MMEA Bintulu director Capt Aminuddin Abdul Rashid in a statement yesterday.

He said following a distress call, KM Tabah under the command of Lt-Com Muhammad Azizol Azmi was deployed to the location for the search-rescue (SAR) mission.

According to Aminuddin, turbulent sea conditions and strong winds caused a big problem for the operation.

MMEA Bintulu, he said, had to set up another rescue team of which members who had to go through a 5km journey by road from Similajau National Park.

This team was led by Lt Mohamad Hasni Lizarus.

“The eight crew members were rescued at about 7.30am (yesterday) and were brought to Bintulu Port. There were no serious injuries reported,” said Aminuddin.

He also reminded those living near the sea to be more alert and careful, in view of the current weather conditions.

In case of emergency, call the MERS 999 emergency number.