New head of UN-Habitat Maimunah pledges to do her best

GEORGE TOWN: A Malaysian mayor Datuk Maimunah Mohd Sharif, will be the first woman in Asia to be appointed as executive director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

She was nominated by United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and received unanimous support at the UN general assembly last Saturday.

Her appointment takes effect on Jan 1 next year.

She replaces former Barcelona mayor, Joan Clos, whose contract expires this Dec 31.

Maimunah, 56, who is currently Penang City Council (MBPP) Mayor, said she was excited and honoured to take up the post and pledged to do her best on the international front.

“It has been my aspiration to serve up to international level. I hope to give my best service,” said the woman, who hails from from Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan, in an interview with Bernama.

Following the appointment, she would resign as MBPP Mayor after being sworn in as UN-Habitat executive director in New York.

“I will use all my knowledge and experience. It is my intention to implement the goals of the UN-Habitat, namely ‘sustainable development goal’ and ‘new urban agenda 2030’ at the local government level,” said Maimunah, who will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.

UN-Habitat is a United Nations programme working towards a better urban future. Its mission is to promote socially and environmentally sustainable human settlements and the achievement of adequate shelter for all.

Maimunah said that at the moment she had yet to to be given the official date for the swearing-in ceremony and was still carrying out her duties as Mayor of MBPP.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng, at a press conference which was called to announce Maimunah’s appointment on Saturday, described her appointment as something that brought pride to the Penang people and an honour for Malaysia. — Bernama