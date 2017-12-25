Pelagus Rapids still pose danger to boats

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KAPIT: Travellers navigating through the 5km Pelagus Rapids are advised to exercise extra care during this current extreme wet weather as it has been causing turbulent waves and strong currents.

Rapids pose great danger to river transport because of very swift current and the narrow passage used by small boats to navigate up and down.

It is about an hour by 400HP speed boat from Kapit to Belaga. Several years ago, the state government engaged a firm to bust the rocks across the river bed by explosives in an effort to improve the passage way. In reality, it didn’t improve much and navigation remains very dangerous.

The 350-mile mighty Rajang River in central Sarawak flows through three divisions – Sarikei, Sibu and Kapit with many towns along the banks – Bakun, Belaga, Nanga Sama, Punan Bah, Pila, Nanga Merit, Kapit, Song, Ngemah, Nanga Dap, Kanowit, Durian, Sibu, Bintangor, Sarikei and Tanjong Manis – before ending up in the South China Sea.

At its headwaters are the largest rock filled dams – Bakun HEP (2,400 MW) and Murum HEP (900 MW) and the coming Baleh HEP (1,200 MW). Travellers commuting between Kapit and Belaga face great risks when negotiating the notorious Pelagus Rapids which have claimed numerous lives and loss of properties.

However, the Pelagus Rapids is where fishermen place their nets to catch its rich resources of fish like ikan labang and ikan baung and prawns.

Going back a little into history, in October 1973 a major disaster struck at Pelagus Rapids when a longboat ferrying teachers and students of SMK Kapit on a picnic to Pelagus hit the rocks and sank. Seventeen students perished in the turbulent water.

In 1980, a cargo vessel ‘Bintang Pilai’ was hit by the turbulent waves and sank. More than 20 passengers went missing and till this day the boat was never recovered.

The worst incident was when a 400Hp speedboat carrying senior government servants from the Resident’s Office on their way to attend an official function in Belaga sank at Sukat. Among the victims were Deputy Kapit Resident Michael Duk and clerk Dayang.

It is common for locals to hear of boat mishaps at Pelagus now and then. But what can they do as they are left to the mercy of Nature.

So every year, the longhouse communities at upper Pelagus make offerings and conduct a miring ceremony at the infamous Pelagus Rapids in accordance with Iban tradition to appease Mother Nature and the spirits to protect them since travelling by boat is the only means of transport for longhouse residents living below and above the rapids.

The twenty rocks from Kaki Wong to Pala Wong cover over a distance of roughly five kilometres. To all boat drivers and passengers, negotiating them is the challenge. Before sailing into the rapids zone, drivers of express boats ensure that all windows and doors are shut and all passengers are instructed to wear life jacket and remain seated.

Tuai Rumah John Asun, whose longhouse is at Kaki Wong, listed the rocks as Batu Bangkau, Wong Mawang, Wong Kara, Wong Lapoh, Wong Nabau, Pulau Aur, Wong Batu Karamak/Wong Kawie, Wong Supit, Wong Sukat, Wong Tilan, Wong Batu Boon, Pulau Ambi, Wong Bidai, Wong Panto, Wong Matup, Wong Mecik, Wong Batu Unda, Wong Marom, Wong Lunga and Wong Tajau.