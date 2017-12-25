People living in urban areas told not to forget their roots

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

LONG IKANG, Baram: The people from Baram living in the urban areas, particularly professionals and the educated, are advised to make an effort

to go back to their villages or longhouses in the interior regularly and not just during festive occasions and events.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau made the call at a Christmas gathering in Long Ikang, Baram on Saturday.

“It is undeniable and unavoidable that most villages and longhouses in Baram are almost empty with only the elderly, middle age people and children left behind because of migration of the younger generation due to work, business and education opportunities in urban areas,” said Dennis.

He said the younger generation had no choice but to ‘uproot’ themselves from the interior to urban areas in search of greener pastures.

Nevertheless, he urged those living and working in the urban areas to make every effort to go back on a regular basis and to inject some life back to the villages and longhouses.

“Give and share your knowledge or experience and input to the community, particularly the village security and development committee, to bring changes and development to the community and the area as a whole,” said Dennis.

“The important thing is for the people to be united, cooperate and work together to achieve common goals particularly to bring socio-economic development and change among the community and in the area,” he added.

Dennis also mentioned that there was tendency for them to forget their culture and heritage due to the modern life in urban areas.

He called on the people to cherish, treasure and enhance the unity, tolerance, goodwill and understanding among them for the good of their community, state and country.

“Although Islam is the official religion of the country, the religious freedom enables the people to practise their respective beliefs without fear. This enables us to celebrate occasions such as Christmas together,” he said.