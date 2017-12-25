Police arrest 26 individuals in illegal gambling crackdown

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Police arrested 26 individuals, including ten women, in the ongoing crackdown against illegal gambling, focusing specifically on illegal lottery.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said a total of 23 raids were carried out from Dec 18 to 24.

“Of those raids 18 of the raids were against illegal 4D, which resulted in the arrests of 21 individuals and seizure of cash amounting to RM2,259.

“Mobile phones, portable printers, calculators, betting slips and stationery items were also seized,” said Dev Kumar in a statement issued today.

Dev Kumar stressed efforts to eradicate online gambling continued with raids conducted at 24-hour convenience stores and shops offering reload services to online gamblers.

“Four raids were conducted in three districts that resulted in the arrests of five service providers and seizure of five tablets and mobile phones and cash amounting to RM946.”

All suspects arrested were aged between 16 and 49 years old. One of those arrested was a foreigner.

All those arrested are being investigated for offences under the Common Gaming House Act 1953.