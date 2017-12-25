PUNB encourages welding, ict entrepreneurs to seek loans

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MELAKA: Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Berhad (PUNB) called on entrepreneurs in the welding, information and communications technology (ICT) and automotive industries to seek loans to expand their business.

PUNB chairman, Tan Sri Mohd Ali Rustam said it was found that Bumiputera entrepreneurs’ participation in the three sectors was still low at less than 30 per cent.

“Entrepreneurs in these fields must grab the opportunities provided by PUNB as the three areas have huge market potential. In addition to focusing on these areas, we also want to explore other areas such as the digital economy and halal industry which have vast global markets,” he told reporters after closing the Bukit Katil Parliamentary Constituency’s Leaders-Meet-Community Programme at the Melaka Historical City Council Square (MBMB) here yesterday.

Also present were Tenaga Nasional Berhad senior general manager (Asset Development), Grid Division, Datuk Husaini Hussin; Melaka Local Government and Environment Committee chairman, Datuk Ismail Othman; and MBMB Mayor Datuk Zainal Hussin. — Bernama