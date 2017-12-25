Sarawak 

Sibuti MP does Christmas visits

Ahmad Lai (seated centre) and entourage at the Christmas Open House of Pemanca Wilson (seated right) and his family at Sg Liku Baru Community Hall.

 

MIRI: Sibuti Member of Parliament Ahmad Lai and local dignitaries visited the Christmas Open House of Pemanca Wilson Siang Lim held at Sungai Liku Community Hall at Mile 8 Miri-Bintulu Road on Christmas Day.

The entourage also included Miri Resident Sherrina Hussaini, Miri District Officer Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf, BN grassroots leaders and others.

Joining in the joy were longhouse chiefs, community leaders and members of the Anglican Church and villagers from the area.

A choir group belted out Christmas songs to welcome the guests who were treated to a Christmas lunch by the host.

The Sibuti MP also visited Open House of celebrants in Sungai Rait, Miri and Sibuti.

