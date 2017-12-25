SK Pulau Seduku Status Remain Mysterious

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: School will begin in less than a week, but parents of pupils studying at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pulau Seduku are still in the dark about the fate of their children.

“On 19 of December, a senior officer from Ministry of Education visited the school and discussing with the school management on power supply, water supply, increasing teachers quarters from three to eight and building hostel for 20 students.

“District Education Officer, Vivien Anak Mujah also told the school administration that they will be moving to the new school next schooling term,” PTA chairman, Datuk Wan Abdillah Edruce told Borneo Post.

Unfortunately, until today the school authority is not receiving any written instruction to move to the new school.

“PTA has made our stand not to send students to the OLD school especially during the current weather condition,” stressed Wan Abdillah.

Wan Abdillah stressed that the PTA have also written to director of Sarawak education department over the matter but has yet to get any respond from her.

Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof once told Borneo Post that the long delayed SK Pulau Seduku project in Sri Aman will be completed before the end of this year as the main contractor has assured they will hand over the school in three weeks’ time.

The assurance was given by a director of the main contractor, Iris Corporation Berhad who requested anonymity.

Fadillah stressed that the project was not under the purview of his ministry, but he is taking the initiative out of concern for the safety of the school children.

The new Pulau Seduku primary school is located in their new settlement and if it is not completed the children will have to brave strong winds and choppy crocodile infested water to cross the river to go to the old school on the island.