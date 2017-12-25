Traders reminded not to sell controlled items above gazetted price

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King reminds traders not to sell the 16 controlled items under Christmas Price Control Scheme 2017 beyond the gazetted prices.

He advised traders to adhere closely to the festive scheme to avoid getting at odds with the authority.

“By placing the lid on the prices of controlled items during festivals will prevent unscrupulous traders from hiking prices of goods at their whims and fancies,” said the Dudong assemblyman when officiating at the launch of the festive price control scheme in Kim Hock Supermarket, Sibu Jaya yesterday.

Also present were Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (MDTCC) Sibu branch assistant enforcement officers Bahamil Aizul Baharuddin and Norhakimin Ismail, acting District officer Zulkarnain Ismail and Kim Hock Supermarket owner Kong Hua Ming.

Turning to consumers, Tiong urged them to be the eyes and ears of the ministry by reporting to the authority if they spotted any unethical business practices.

He also called on consumers to put on their thinking hats by making price comparison and going for the best deal.

Meanwhile, the scheme is being enforced till Dec 27.

Traders are required to display pink price tags for the controlled items.

The retail prices for the 16 items are live chicken (RM6.70/kg), standard chicken (complete with head, feet, liver and gizzard) at (RM8.50/kg), super chicken (without head, feet, liver and gizzard) at (RM9.50/kg), live old hen (RM6.70/kg), imported turkey (RM30/kg), chicken wing (RM12/kg), imported bone-in mutton (RM30/kg), Grade A eggs (RM0.39 each), Grade B eggs (RM0.38 each), Grade C eggs (RM0.37 each), tomato (RM7/kg), green pepper (capsicum) (RM13/kg), pork (belly) (RM19.50/kg) and pork (lean and fat) (RM18.50/kg).

For enquiries, the public can call the ministry’s hotline at 1 800 886 800 or office at 084-329202. Those who are Internet-savvy, can drop their complaints at e-aduan@kpdnkk.gov.my