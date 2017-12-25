TYT: Preserve inter-racial understanding

KUCHING: Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud called on Sarawakians to continue preserving inter-racial understanding within the state’s multi-ethnic and multi-religious society.

He said the more Sarawakians realise this and the more they work together, the bigger the success and more benefits from the bigger undertakings through interactions among them.

“Somehow or other, thanks to God, our people have been able to mix in harmonious relationship through interactions and appreciate how every group has its own moral stand that places good behaviour and good deeds toward each other. That is the greatest link that we can have among ourselves.

“This has become more and more obvious to us as we continue living in this multi-racial society of ours, engaging in activities that engage a lot of people with different backgrounds. By and large we learn to appreciate the good things that others value in their relationship with us and in our relationship with them,” he said in his Christmas and New Year 2018 message.

As Sarawak looks forward to Christmas and other festive celebrations that reflect the state’s various groups and customs, he hoped they pray and be guided in efforts to build the essence of what multi-racial Sarawak, multi-racial Malaysia would be like in the future generations.

“I am sure another two generations will make it clearer how we can help each other to build a more prosperous future; a future that can give us better amenities, better opportunities to work together and to enjoy free time in a multi-racial society which can give much more than a society with only one group and one kind of people,” he said.

He also expressed his optimism that the younger generations, who have more chances of mixing with each other by going to the same schools, playing the same games and enjoying various social activities, will be drawn together during free time in workplaces and other venues.

He said he feels very much encouraged by this trend, and is not as worried as some pessimists who look at Malaysia as a potential place where people come to disagreements or even clashes because of the many races.

“By now we have forgotten what the May 13, 1969 (racial riots in Kuala Lumpur) was like although it was looked upon with alarm when it occurred. Personally, I believe the fact that we survived it, the fact that we could start building new relationships among the people after the incident speaks volumes of the goodwill that has been building up among all communities.

“And this interaction among us will increase because our economy will draw people together through bigger organisation.

“As we deal more and more with other nations outside Malaysia, we begin to appreciate the good things about other people. This makes it easier for us to make transactions and joint actions in pursuing common interests.

“Therefore, I always have the optimistic view about the future of Malaysia and the ability of Malaysia to be more creative because of the interactions of the various races rather than entertaining the fear that we may destroy each other,” he said.