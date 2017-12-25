Wan Junaidi leaves fate to BN leadership

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Santubong MP Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar is leaving his fate to the Barisan Nasional (BN) leadership on whether he will be re-nominated to defend the seat for the ruling coalition.

The Minister of Natural Resources and Environment said he would not plead with the BN leadership to be re-nominated, adding he would accept it if he is not re-nominated.

“I have been very consistent since I stood in Batang Lupar constituency back in 1990, and if I am not re-nominated I will accept it and it will not be a problem for me,” said Wan Junaidi.

“Despite the call by party members at grassroots level for me to defend the seat, it is all up to BN top leadership, and we all have to respect whatever decision made,” he added.

He was speaking at the presentation of Minor Rural Project (MRP) grants at a dinner for Santubong parliamentary constituency at Pullman Hotel here on Saturday.

“As an experienced MP and a federal minister, I have to admit that I have the capacity and experience, compared to new faces who are eyeing the Santubong seat,” he said.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Santubong Pemanca Rashidi Junai informed that most grassroots leaders and community leaders in Santubong still wanted Wan Junaidi to represent them in the Parliament.

“All development projects under him were implemented and promises were delivered. He has a good track record too and this is why the people still trust him,” said Rashidi.

Wan Junaidi won Santubong parliamentary seat with a majority of 20,936 votes in the 2013 general election.