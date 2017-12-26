1,000 get cut off by Saeh flood on Boxing Day morning

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: About 1,000 people from nine longhouses in Niah sub-district of Saeh were cut off on Boxing Day morning after the road was submerged to nearly a metre-deep of water from the heavy rain on Christmas Day.

Subis District Officer and district disaster relief committee chairman Husini Bekir said the situation is under control and that the flood waters have shown signs of receding.

“I pray that it does not rain too much in the “ulu” (upriver) as I am not too worried even if there is heavy rainfall downstream,” he said when contacted after his visit there and Kuala Sibuti settlement.

He said there are some brave souls who try to go through the flooded road by 4WD vehicles but most of those affected are not taking the risk.

As of 8am on Tuesday, 13 longhouses and settlements were affected by flood but no evacuation was reported. Among them were Rh Mentali, Rh Linan, Rh Sikan, Rh Kilat, Rh Nendak, Rh Jelani, Rh. Sumok, Rh Pilit, Rh Nelson Ningkan, Rh Ayai, and Rh Dennis.

Meanwhile, longhouse chief Ayai Sawing of Saeh, when contacted, said his 22-door longhouse has been cut off and is surrounded by flood waters except for the higher ground where vehicles were parked.

“It is quite serious,” he replied in a WhatsApp message to The Borneo Post’s query on the latest situation at about 9:30am.

The current monsoon brings about incessant rain that is the major contributing cause of flash floods in many parts of Miri Division, especially in low-lying areas.

In Beluru District, 525 persons from three longhouses were affected by flood while Marudi District reported two villages and one longhouse.

Meanwhile, the State Education Department reported that 20 schools are affected by flood.

As it is still the school holidays, there were no students boarding at the schools concerned.

At least three schools – SK Sk Penghulu Baya Mallang, Baram; Sk Uma Sambop, Belaga; and Sk Kuala Sigu, Sebauh are not operating due to critical levels of flood water and damage sustained to equipment that was not moved in time.