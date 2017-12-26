Consumers favor simpler travel accommodation booking mode – Agoda

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Online booking platform, Agoda says consumer preference for a simpler way of booking their travel accommodation will be the focus of the tourism industry next year.

This will result in them going for companies that deliver streamlined travel experiences through leveraging on effective technologies and is contrary to the current trend, whereby, many major travel industry players continue to deliver complex products and loyalty programmes.

Agoda’s Chief Product Officer, Omri Morgenshtern said consumers today expect to get well-digested information quickly, and do not have the time or patience to do things a service can provide for them.

“They will look to offerings that add value by simplifying the way they travel, from researching destinations to ordering room service,” he said in a statement.

With the new year looming on the horizon, Agoda aims to focus on leveraging on technology that can save consumers time, rather than concentrating efforts on hyped up technology. – Bernama