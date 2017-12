Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) mayor Datuk Abdul Abang Wahap Abang Julai urged the public not to blame the council for negligence after a motorcyclist was killed at the vicinity of Padang Merdeka earlier today, as the accident is still under police investigation.

He also urged the public to stop speculating on the cause of the accident.

“At this moment we do not know anything so let the police investigate the matter.

“As a council and the implementing agency for the flood mitigation project, we have already notified the contractor on the matter.

“So, we were thinking perhaps it is quite unfair just to blame DBKU. For the time being, there should not be a blame game and finger-pointing to anybody,” he said, when met after courtesy call by the St Thomas Class of 1967 to Kuching City South Mayor Datuk James Chan Khay Syn at his office in Kuching City South Council (MBKS) here today.

Abang Wahap said that the council has been working together with the Department of Safety and Health (DOSH) concerning the safety aspect of the flood mitigation project and also of road users at the site where the project is being constructed.

“DBKU is satisfied with the work carried out with the contractors for the flood mitigation project and the contractors have done their part in the safety aspect of the project where the public is concerned.

“Of course, we could asked the contractor to do more on the safety aspect but all the basics of safety concerning the public have been established to prevent any form of unwanted accidents while the flood mitigation project is on-going,” he said, adding that the contractors did put lights and barriers for safety.