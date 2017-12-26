Fire razes house of canopy rental operator

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The house of a canopy rental operator was razed by fire, which happened at Lorong Cempaka Kampung Tudan Phase 4 here last night.

The incident happened around 9 pm and was noticed by neighbours.

Preliminary information indicated that the fire was believed to have started at the back of the house.

The 57-year-old house owner Abu Bakar Suut later said that his family had left home about 8pm to pick a relative at the bus terminal.

Teams from Lopeng and Miri Fire and Rescue Stations were present to extinguish the fire.