KUCHING: A motorcyclist was killed after the motorcycle he was riding on skidded and plunged into a one metre-deep hole of an ongoing flood mitigation project at Padang Merdeka here today.

The deceased, identified as Dina Dzulkarnain Asan, 29, was found submerged in the water by members of the public who alerted the Central Police Station (CPS) of the incident at around 6.30am.

State Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) state assistant operation director Tiong Ling Hii said the department recieved a call from CPS at around 7.23am. A team of firefighters from Padungan fire station responded.

Dina of Taman Dahlia, Jalan Matang was pronounced dead by paramedics summoned to the scene.

The body has been handed over to the police for further action.