KUALA LUMPUR: Almost 50 per cent of office workers in Southeast Asia (SEA) rate access to technology above all other office perks like food and slick office design, said Adobe Systems Incorporated.

In a statement today, the multinational computer software company said, “The Future of Work: Asia Pacific (APAC) Study” it conducted, also revealed that workers rated the ability to work across all their devices, continuous availability and an ability to collaborate with their team as the most important ways where technology had accelerated productivity.

The research involved participants from ten countries in the APAC region, including Malaysia and Singapore, to examine how the role of the people, experiences and machines have been evolving and transforming workplaces.

Adobe SEA Managing Director, VR Srivatsan said in an era of the experience business, organisations in SEA had realised that outstanding customer experiences hinged on their ability to attract the best people.

“Hence, businesses are ramping up efforts to invest in workplace technologies to drive efficiency and productivity, while delivering a compelling experience for employees.

“SEA is the heartbeat of rapid economic evolution and great growth opportunities, with digital technology being one of the biggest drivers. As tremendous opportunities arise in major cities, technology has become the key to help workers advance in their careers, while overcoming the challenge of widespread urbanisation,” he added.

Srivatsan said as technology spearheaded innovation at workplaces, millennial workers were also driving positive transformations across organisations by propagating social media use and engagement, sparking creative thinking and innovative projects, as well as creating diverse and open minded environments.

The study also revealed that 94 per cent of respondents would continue to work even if they won a lottery, and that most were motivated to do so by the need to support their families and lifestyle. – Bernama