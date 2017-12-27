Bomba rescues 33 stranded in Kubah National Park on Christmas Day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A total of 33 individuals were rescued after they were stranded at two separate locations at Kubah National Park, Matang on Christmas Day.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Petra Jaya station chief Muhammad Mirza Dzalmira Miraj said the first incident involved 14 individuals, including a young boy, who were stranded at Mount Serapi.

“We received a distress call at 1.24pm indicating that a group of hikers were stranded after a tree fell and blocked the hiking trail while they were descending the mountain,” he said.

He said Bomba personnel located the hikers about 1.5 kilometres from the base and used a chainsaw to remove fallen tree in order to gain access to the hikers.

In the second incident, Muhammad Mirza said a group of individuals became trapped across Sungai Rayu, located within vicinity of the first location, due to the fast-flowing river current.

“A total of 19 people were stranded due to the fast flowing current. Bomba personnel used an alternative route to reach the group and led them to safety,” he said.