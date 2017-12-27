Boxing Day flood cuts off 1,000 in Saeh

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: About 1,000 people from nine longhouses in Saeh, in Niah sub-district, found themselves stranded yesterday morning after torrential rain on Christmas Day caused the main road to be inundated by nearly a metre of water.

Subis District Officer Husini Bekir, who is also district disaster relief committee chairman, said the situation, however, remained under control and that the flood water has begun showing signs of receding.

“I pray that it does not rain too much in the ‘ulu’ (upriver), I am not too worried even

if there is heavy rainfall downstream,” he said when contacted after his visit to Saeh and Kuala Sibuti.

Husini said several four-wheel-drive users braved the flooded road, but pointed out that most of those affected were unwilling to take the risk.

He added the situation in Kampung Tiris, in Kelulit, has improved after the surface run-off water diverted into the river.

As of 8am yesterday, a total of 13 longhouses and settlements were affected by flood although no evacuation was required.

Meanwhile, longhouse chief Ayai Sawing of Saeh said his 22-door longhouse was surrounded by flood water except for the higher ground where residents’ vehicles were parked.

“It is quite serious,” he replied in a WhatsApp message to The Borneo Post at 9.30am yesterday.

The incessant rain during the current monsoon has been the major contributing cause of flash floods in many parts of Miri Division, especially in low-lying areas.

In Beluru district, a total of 525 persons from three longhouses have been affected by flood while two villages and one longhouse are similarly affected in Marudi district.