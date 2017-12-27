Sarawak 

DBKU phone line damaged, public told to use other means of contact

KUCHING: The line for the official telephone number of Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) headquarters is currently damaged after its private automatic branch exchange (PABX) was struck by lightning.

As such, the number 082-446688 is unavailable for now.

DBKU, in a press statement released today, said that the council has installed new telephone lines for the public to call. The numbers are 082-512200 and 082-512201.

In addition, the public can also connect themselves with DBKU through five other channels which are DBKU’s 24 Hour Service Center (082-446644); Official DBKU WhatsApp Line (016-8864466); DBKU official website at http://www.dbku.sarawak.gov.my/; DBKU Official Facebook page “North Kuching City Hall”; and DBKU Official Instagram “@BandarayaKU”.

 

 

