DOSH issues prohibition notice on project for failure to install barrier

KUCHING: Department of Health and Safety (DOSH) has issued a prohibition notice on the flood mitigation drainage project at Padang Merdeka for failing to install a barrier for dredging works.

The department, in a press statement today, said it has conducted an investigation on the same day a motorcyclist was killed when he skidded and plunged into a construction hole at the project site yesterday morning.

DOSH said that it will also conduct further investigation with the local authorities to identify the cause of the accident and legal action will be taken if there is a violation of the rules under the Occupational Safety and Health Act (1994) by the responsible party.

At the same time, DOSH urged all construction project contractors to comply and improve their occupational safety and health procedures, particularly in construction activities and projects involving the public to prevent accidents.