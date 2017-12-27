Driver killed in crash, two passengers survive

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A motorist was killed while his two passengers survived after the car they were in crashed into a traffic light post along Jalan Lapangan Terbang, here early yesterday morning.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy chief DSP Bingkok John said the deceased, 41-year-old Kiung Choi Kwong, was driving towards Jalan Penrissen from the city when the incident occurred around 2am.

He said initial investigation pointed to the vehicle striking the traffic light post before turning turtle in the middle of the road.

“Medical personnel pronounced Kiung dead at the scene. His two passengers, aged 42 and 46, survived the crash with minor injuries.”

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road and Transport Act 1987.