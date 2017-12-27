‘Flood water level rising but under control’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee secretariat said the flood water level in low-lying areas such as Marudi, Beluru and Subis in Miri Division and Bintulu area is rising but under control, as of 8am today.

The authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

The secretariat also revealed that the flood waters are receding slowly in areas affecting 11 schools with a total number of 320 students, 26 teachers and nine school staff throughout the state.

It is also revealed that there will be scattered showers in one or two places in the state, with thunderstorm in one or two places. In the evening there will also be scattered showers in one or two places.