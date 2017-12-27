Inaugural Shenzhen-Kuching direct flight arrives at KIA

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The inaugural AirAsia Shenzhen – Kuching direct flight touched down at Kuching International Airport (KIA) at 7.35am this morning, receiving the ceremonial aviation welcome as it taxied under a water salute.

There to welcome the passengers were Tourism, Arts and Culture Assistant Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin, People’s Republic of China Deputy Consul-General in Kuching Zhang Yang, and Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) Chairman Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz.

During the press conference that followed, Lee said that this flight not only made history for Sarawak, but saved a lot of time for those travelling between here and mainland China.

“The important thing is that passengers travelling from Shenzhen, China don’t have to transit in Hong Kong because they can fly direct to Kuching,” he said, adding that this element of the new daily flight will offer a better level of comfort to travellers.

This morning’s flight was over 80 percent in capacity and took four hours to reach Kuching after departing Shenzhen.