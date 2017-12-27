Make use of Miri App to browse for information

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Locals and visitors alike are encouraged to make good use of a mobile application known as Miri App to browse for places of interest, food, accommodation and etc here.

Councillor Ernest Goh said Miri App could also be used during the VMY 2018 and the New Year Countdown to be held at Marina Parkcity on Dec 31, as the ticket for the lucky draw.

“Miri App, introduced by Miri City Council (MCC), is a platform for locals and visitors to access various information about Miri. It was launched in 2015.

“Since then, thousands of people have been using the application, and we are happy it has been very useful,” said Goh.

For the lucky draw session, Goh said mobile users only need to download the apps from Android mobile play store for free.

“After the download, the users need to register their details and thereafter, they will be given a code number. When they visit the bazaar, they need to go to the special registration counter and register their name and the code number. There is no overlapping,” said Goh.

The code number would be used as lucky draw number, and users are advised to be at the event site when the draws are being conducted.

“As for Miri App, we are delighted with how the application is reaching out to the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the launch of Visit Miri Year 2018 to be held on Dec 31, will also see the unveiling of ‘8 Must Visit Places in Miri’ which is a guideline for Mirians and visitors alike.

They include Crocodile Farm, Tua Pek Kong Temple, Grand Old Lady, Coco Cabana, Tusan Beach, Miri Handicraft Centre and Niah National Park.