Man arrested for preventing policeman from carrying out his duties

LAWAS: A man was arrested for trying to prevent a police personnel from carrying out his duties at Kampung Pengalih here on Monday.

During the 2pm incident, the 30-year-old policeman was handing a notice to a man for committing an offence under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 at Kampung Pengalih.

According to Lawas District police chief, DSP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad, the suspect believed to be a friend of the man, pushed the policeman when he was handing over the notice.

The 24-year-old suspect even tried to punch the police personnel.

“Several people at the scene came and restrained the suspect.

“The victim then lodged a police report so that investigation could be carried out under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a civil servant from discharging his duties,” he said yesterday.

In a separate case, a man, 33, was detained for alleged involvement in a motorcycle theft reported in a housing estate at Punang Road, near here on Saturday.

The victim, a 37-year-old woman discovered that her motorcycle parked in the housing estate was missing at 2pm.

She lodged a police report.

Her loss was estimated to be about RM4,000.

Abang Zainal said based on the report, police arrested the suspect with the motorcycle that was believed to be stolen.

The case is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code.