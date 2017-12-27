Man found dead in construction hole

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A motorcyclist was killed after he skidded and plunged into a metre-deep hole at an ongoing flood mitigation project site at Padang Merdeka here yesterday.

The deceased, identified as Dina Dzulkarnian Asan, 29, was found submerged in water by members of the public who then alerted the central police station here around 6.30am.

Dina of Taman Won, Jalan Matang, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy chief DSP Bingkok John said initial investigation revealed that Dina was riding along Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg when he skidded and plunged into the hole.

“There were scratches on the road surface, indicating that the motorcycle skidded, while dragging the rider, before it plunged in the hole. The deceased was pinned down by his machine, with his head submerged in water,” he said when contacted yesterday.

He added that further investigations also found that the warning signages were placed too close to the construction hole.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road and Transport Act, 1953.

Meanwhile, the State Fire and Rescue Department assistant operation director, Tiong Ling Hii, said the body was fish out of the water by firefighters from Padungan fire station who responded after they received a call from the CPS at 7.23am.

The body was handed over to the police and was then brought to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for a post-mortem.