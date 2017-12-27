MBKS engages other authorities to address manpower problem

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will continue to work with other government agencies in making sure that it would have enough manpower to deliver services for the people in areas under its jurisdiction.

Kuching South City mayor Datuk James Chan said this would enable MBKS to carry out its services more efficiently and effectively.

According to him, the council’s manpower is just ‘not big enough’.

“We (MBKS) can collaborate with police or Health Department in carrying out enforcement activities related to safety, health and cleanliness.

“On our side, we will work together with the Ministry of Health,” he said during a courtesy call from fellow classmates of ‘St Thomas Form 5 – Class of 1967’ at his office in MBKS building yesterday.

Chan said the MBKS also works together and discusses with Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) and Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) in combining their manpower.

Kuching North Datuk Bandar Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai reiterated Chan’s point on lack of manpower, viewing it as ‘a problem for DBKU, of which area of jurisdiction is five times bigger than that of MBKS’.

“In DBKU, we urge our staff to multitask,” he said.

Meanwhile on enforcement, Chan explained that MBKS or other government agencies never intended to ‘be tough’ on the public unnecessarily.

“Instead, we strive to educate them and create more awareness of matters related to health and hygiene, especially at eateries.

“Indeed, the feeling of togetherness in resolving issues holistically is better that using tougher measures,” he said.

However, he also pointed out that should the ‘softer approach’ not work, only then would the enforcement personnel resort to resolving problem by way of the law.

On DBKU’s side, Abang Abdul Wahap said the commission had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) on DBKU’s ‘Clean Beautiful and Safe (CBS) City 2012-2014’ plan.

The agreement would involve studies and assessment by UiTM on whether the five-year CBS had reached its objectives.

“We should get the results early next year,” he said, adding that should the outcome is not satisfactory, the DBKU would strive to make the CBS plan better and more effective towards making the state capital a clean, safe, vibrant, liveable and beautiful city to live in.