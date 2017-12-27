Move forward with other tribes, Penans told

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

BINTULU: The Penan tribe shares the same culture as the Kayans and other tribes in the state, said the Chief Minister’s political secretary Michael Mujah Lihan.

He said this during a gathering recently with Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) sub-branches and residents of Uma Penan Long Peran Belaga in conjunction with the Christmas celebration.

He said the Penan tribe should not be left out and that gatherings should always be held in order to further strengthen the ties and understanding with other tribes in Sarawak.

“We are one race and one culture; we will not leave behind our Penan brothers and sisters.Gatherings should always be held between us so that we can get to know each other better and further strengthen the relationship between the Penan, Kayan and others,” said Mujah.

Also present were PBB Murum vice-chairman Lawing Luat, its treasurer Robert Legan, its youth secretary Langet and Maren Uma Duren Luhat.

“I see now many Penan children are perfectly healthy physically,unlike before when we went to the Penan area when they were left far behind.

“Today the Penan communities are much better and some are even better than the Kayan and Kenyah communities,” said Mujah.

Thus, he said there is no excuse for them not to send their children to school because it is only education that can bring their people out of poverty.

“Most developed countries like Japan, Korea, Taiwan and others are advanced because of education. So I urge parents to give the best education to their children. Now schools are nearer unlike before when we walked up and down the hills just to go to school,” he said, adding that what is important now is for the people to change their mindset regarding education.

He urged parents to arrange for their children to go to nearby schools such as SMK Bakun and SK Batu Keling.

At the same time, he also called on all longhouse chiefs and local community leaders to put more emphasis on the importance of education for the Penans because they are still lagging behind.

“We only can compete with the outsiders through education so if you have money, save some and invest in your childrens’ education for their brighter future,” he said.

Touching on culture, he said the Orang Ulu are rich in culture and heritage, but many have been left behind so there is a need to preserve the beauty and uniqueness of the native culture and tradition.

On another issue, Mujah said only Barisan Nasional (BN) is capable in bringing transformation and development to the state while the opposition parties only arise during elections.

He thus urged the Penans to give their undivided support to the BN candidate in the forthcoming general election next year.

Hulu Rajang Member of Parliament Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong is expected to contest.